IT Project Manager

– Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors

– Manage several projects concurrently (multi-tasking)

– Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within the scope and within budget

– Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders

– Ensure resource availability and allocation

– Develop and maintain a detailed plan to track progress

– Provide a timeline and budget reports to Clients

– Manage key deliverables/tasks with internal team

– Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques

– Report and escalate to management as needed

– Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders

– Perform risk management to minimize project risks

– Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors

– Manage operational activities, including user requests and system improvements

Requirements:

– Grade 12

– Formal Tertiary Qualification

– Certified Scrum Master

– Scrum Master an advantage

– PMP / PRINCE II certification is a plus

– Experienced using JIRA for Scrum and Kanban boards

– At least 12 years work experience in the Industry

– At least 6 years of work experience in an IT Project Manager role

– Proven experience in project/task management

– Strong written and verbal communication skills

– Be well organized and understand the product development process

– Experience in the listed responsibility areas will be to your advantage

Strengths

– The natural tendency to take ownership and responsibility (Owner-Manager Culture)

– The ability to make quick, sound decisions

– The ability to form relationships with clients and fellow colleagues

– Strong planning, organisational and budgeting skills

– Excellent communication skills (Written & Verbal)

– Be motivating, inspiring and influential

– Above all, be passionate about what you do

