QA Automation Engineer

The Role

An Automation Engineer’s job duties include planning, designing, and evaluating products, as well as collaborating with production management. The Automation Engineer makes sure that the finished product can be identified easily and tested thoroughly. Testing returned units, collecting data, and analyzing patterns are also among the test engineer’s duties.

Work closely with the QA Automation Lead to ensure quality is implemented as part of the processes and that quality standards are adhered to.

Responsibilities

– Develop and maintain automation scripts in Swift and/or Kotlin

– Develop groovy scripts to create and maintain automation pipelines in CI tools.

– Work closely with the developers, analysts and product owners to ensure automation delivery.

– Develop and maintain the automation framework supporting the tests.

– Execute automated regression tests on physical and virtual devices through a CI pipeline.

– Setup automation test cases and test plans in test management tool.

– Provide on-call support for automation tests running in production.

– Investigate automation failures and raise necessary tickets against relevant teams.

– Understand the front-end and back-end architecture of the AUT.

– Setup and Maintain physical and virtual devices in device farms.

– Develop status reports based on test completion/findings and communicate these to team leaders including any impact on the overall project plan

– Perform all tasks with attention to detail

– Provide estimation for automation tasks added in the sprint.

– Provide daily & weekly status test reporting to test lead

– Troubleshoot issues experienced during testing

– Understanding of UI and backend testing

– Ability and experience with prioritisation of tasks, identification of items requiring escalation

Requirements

– Degree / Diploma in computer science, software engineering or related technical discipline

– Minimum 4 years of automation testing experience on different mobile platforms.

– ISTQB/ISEB qualification will be an advantage

– Experience in setting up continuous integration tools and executing automated tests.

– Experience in setting up physical and virtual mobile devices in device farms.

– Excellent oral, written and interpersonal communication skills. Additionally, the role requires proven ability to read and understand test requirements and list out the logical testing path.

– Self-motivated with strong capability of fast learning

– Ability to work efficiently both independently and within the team

– The ability to learn quickly in a dynamic environment.

– Ability to analyse and solve complex problems quickly and creatively.

– Understanding of computer networks and excellent troubleshooting skills in these environments.

– Experience working with defect tracking – JIRA preferred

– Quick learner and can adapt to multiple project environments in shorter time frame

– Strong background with mobile apps testing (multiple platforms, devices and operating systems)

– Exposure to API testing will be advantageous.

