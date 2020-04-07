SAP Test Analyst

Position Purpose:This role identifies and defines the required test scenarios and/or test cases, delivers the analysis, planning and execution of testing inclusive of functional hand-over points, monitors detailed testing, progress and results in each test cycle and evaluates the overall quality.The test analyst verifies and validates that the intended solution meets stated requirements, expected outcomes and specifications that guided its design and development, and that they work as expected.Testing includes all integration to non-SAP external systems.To perform functional and non-functional testing for the implementation of:

Successful business solutions (new and changed applications/functionality).

Defect fixes.

System enhancements.

End-to-end.

Systems integration and regression testing.

Disaster recovery testing (this will be for changes to systems or business products) and fixes for incidents.

Performance-related and security-related testing.

Qualifications

Grade 12.

Formal software testing training (e.g. ISTQB, ISEB).

Experience:

3+ Years manual testing experience

2+ Years remedy or similar CM experience.

2+ Years testing in a retail / financial sector.

2+ Years SAP Retail & Purchasing cross-functional experience: SAPIRT330 Planning Purchasing and Merchandise Distribution or SAPIRT Function Overview in SAP for Retail.

2+ Years SAP Materials Management (MM) experience.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position