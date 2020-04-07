Senior Solutions Developer – Cape Town

An exciting software start up founded in vibrant Cape Town are expanding to global market reach. Working on diversifying investment platforms are looking to bring in a Senior Software Specialist. Expanding to the Mobile space, where you’d be working on both Android and IOS with high quality investment products in multiple verticals including AI, Bio-tech and E-Sports.

Lead and orchestrate architectural decision’s within a team environment for the next generation platform.

Launch investment applications on mobile platforms

Be able to take on technical growth and direction of the companies out reach

Go through all facets of the project life cycle.

You must have a technical skill set and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

.NET Core

Azure

API

JavaScript

React

The position offers :

Flexible hours!

Medical Aid!

Holidays!

Incentives!

Progression opportunities!

