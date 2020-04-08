Dell Financial Services offers payment deferral

As the Covid-19 crisis grips the country, Dell Technologies South Africa is announcing payment deferment options for current and new customers financed through Dell Financial Services (DFS).

DFS offers three- and six-month payment deferment on end-user devices and enterprise systems bought by South African companies, covering financing arrangements from R250 000 to R15-million.

Once the deferment has been applied for and processed, subject to credit approval, buyers of end-user devices can enjoy a delay of up to three months, while enterprise systems buyers can do so for up to six months.

The deadline for deferment approvals closes on 31 July, and DFS urges customers to submit their applications timeously since they take 10 to 14 days to process applications. By successfully applying for the deferment, a company can delay payments for its financing contract with DFS as well as gain protection against the volatile rand/dollar exchange rate.

DFS customers will also be able to lock in a rate now. Interest will be compounded at the lowest rate, decided on a case-by-case.

In addition, Dell will support extended warranties to include the added deferment period.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is creating unexpected and unusual financial pressures for South African companies,” says DFS’s Monique Watson. “We want to support local companies and the economy during this difficult period, enabling them to continue their growth and output without worrying that their modernisation investments will be undone. If we all stand together, we can overcome the damage of this pandemic.”