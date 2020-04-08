Front End Developer

We are looking for experienced and talented Front-End Web Developer to join our team in Kaapstad / Cape TownWith excellent front-end development experience and a solid understanding of the latest trends and technologies, the successful candidate will work on worldwide projects including website design, app development, content editing and campaign production (via CMS and Cloud based marketing automation software).Responsibilities• The development of professional and stable applications used by millions of users.• Staying ahead of the curve on latest Digital marketing technology trends.• Delivering solutions that enrich customer experience and accelerate our company.Requirements• Front-end development experience, creative and great focus on detail.• Experience with Marketo (Imperative).• Experience with Responsive Design.• Advanced Photoshop experience.• Solid understanding of current and future front-end technologies, including HTML5, XHTML, CSS (including CSS3) and JavaScript (including jQuery).• Working knowledge of development tools.• Basic understanding of backend technologies, such as PHP, MySQL/PostgreSQL, Python, NodeJS.• Professional qualification, Bachelor and/ or Master degree in IT/digital media/new media• Outstanding written and oral communication skills in Dutch and/or English (other languages a plus).• Proactive and able to work with a minimum of supervision.

