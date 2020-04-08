Junior Web Developer

Your role:- Initially, you’ll programme website designs into HTML / CSS / JavaScript (typically using Foundation and Craft CMS) to get you started but;- You will quickly grow towards backend development, specifically with regards to database design andprogramming (PHP / MySQL) by utilising a variety of MVC frameworksKey Performance Areas:- Web (HTML, CSS) Programming: Creation of HTML, CSS of a web interface design- Development- A strong desire to learn and grow back-end development skills (specifically in PHP / MySQL)- Development / maintenance using PHP / MySQLMinimum Qualifications and Experience:Essential:- Matric- Pure Maths as subject in Matric- Must have work experience with PHP- Relevant diploma or tertiary qualification (completed)Preferred:-Experience in system and web development-Experience in developing in HTML/CSS/PHP/MySQL

