Majority of Americans still going to work

Atlas VPN research shows how coronavirus successfully reduced the mobility of citizens all around the world, yet 62% of Americans are still going to work.

Meanwhile, in Spain and Italy, 60% of workers are not working at all or are working remotely.

The US is one of the latest adopters of social distancing and stay-at-home recommendations with no nation-wide lockdown. Surpassing 336 000, the US has the biggest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world.

Rachel Welsh, chief operating officer of Atlas VPN, shares her concern on how the US is handling the situation: “It is shocking to see that there are still no nation-wide lockdowns in the US. I am curious to see how long will the president of the US continue denying the fact the country is moving into recession either way.

“Instead of reducing unemployment for the short term, the US should prioritise stopping the coronavirus growth,” she says.

Most countries are visiting public areas, such as movie theaters, restaurants, cafes, museums less by 70% to 90%. Meanwhile, only 47% of Americans are visiting such places less often.