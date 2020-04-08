Ndabeni-Abrahams placed on special leave

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has been placed on special leave for two months, one of which will be unpaid leave.

She is also liable for prosecution after a being pictured lunching at a friend’s house during the weekend, 10 days into South Africa’s lockdown.

Jackson Mthembu, minister in the presidency will caretake the Communications and Digital Technologies portfolio for the duration.

Ndabeni-Abrahams was reprimanded by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has directed her to issue a formal apology to the nation.

The strict lockdown regulations require all South African’s to stay at home, only venturing out for emergencies or to buy essential goods – and social distancing should be observed.

Police and the army have responded with force to people found broaching the lockdown conditions, with thousands arrested and fined.