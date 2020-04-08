IntroductionA growing Cape Town based, South African Software House, developing Enterprise (nTier) Application Software is currently looking for a Senior Database Administrator who can perform the following:
- Apply high-level of skills in database design, installations, and conversions
- Responsible for database backup and recovery procedures, access security and database integrity, physical data storage design, and data storage management
- Design, implement and maintain data warehouse
- Applies expertise in specific DBMS such as Sybase, SQL Server and Postgres & Document Databases
- Operate, maintain, backup, and recover the database environments
- Implement changes.
- Troubleshoot and solve incidents.
- Monitor and analyse performance issues.
- Work with numerous technical teams to improve core infrastructure.
- Provide DBA Support for customers, application development and production support teams.
- Ensure compliance with operational / change management guidelines.
Required Skills
- Strong communicator, fluent in English.
- Flexible, open-minded, team worker, with a friendly and pleasant personality.
- Self-driven, able to work under pressure (deadlines).
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
- Ability to manage, prioritize and solve problems quickly and completely
- Recent experience with Sybase, SQL Server, Windows Server and Linux.
- Basic scripting knowledge: Bash/Perl/Python scripting.
- Exposure to cloud-based database platforms (Azure, AWS, GCP).
- Basic awareness of other infrastructure technologies – for example; Linux, Windows administration, storage, or data networking.
- Good Analytical and troubleshooting experience on above.
- Experience in large enterprise supporting numerous servers and databases preferred.
- Willing to work occasionally in nonstandard working hours (on call and planned work).
- Experience in mission critical, high availability, high reliability environments.
- Provide real time support to maintain the necessary functionality and respond to issues as they arise.
- Support technical users by identifying and resolving user problems.
- In-depth understanding of database maintenance and performance tuning including the following: installation, configuration, upgrade, monitor, manage, performance tuning of Sybase, SQL Server and Postgres.
Education and General Working Experience
- Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential.
- Minimum requirement is Matric with 8+ years solid on the job work related experience.