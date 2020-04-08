Senior Database Administrator

IntroductionA growing Cape Town based, South African Software House, developing Enterprise (nTier) Application Software is currently looking for a Senior Database Administrator who can perform the following:

Apply high-level of skills in database design, installations, and conversions

Responsible for database backup and recovery procedures, access security and database integrity, physical data storage design, and data storage management

Design, implement and maintain data warehouse

Applies expertise in specific DBMS such as Sybase, SQL Server and Postgres & Document Databases

Operate, maintain, backup, and recover the database environments

Implement changes.

Troubleshoot and solve incidents.

Monitor and analyse performance issues.

Work with numerous technical teams to improve core infrastructure.

Provide DBA Support for customers, application development and production support teams.

Ensure compliance with operational / change management guidelines.

Required Skills

Strong communicator, fluent in English.

Flexible, open-minded, team worker, with a friendly and pleasant personality.

Self-driven, able to work under pressure (deadlines).

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Ability to manage, prioritize and solve problems quickly and completely

Recent experience with Sybase, SQL Server, Windows Server and Linux.

Basic scripting knowledge: Bash/Perl/Python scripting.

Exposure to cloud-based database platforms (Azure, AWS, GCP).

Basic awareness of other infrastructure technologies – for example; Linux, Windows administration, storage, or data networking.

Good Analytical and troubleshooting experience on above.

Experience in large enterprise supporting numerous servers and databases preferred.

Willing to work occasionally in nonstandard working hours (on call and planned work).

Experience in mission critical, high availability, high reliability environments.

Provide real time support to maintain the necessary functionality and respond to issues as they arise.

Support technical users by identifying and resolving user problems.

In-depth understanding of database maintenance and performance tuning including the following: installation, configuration, upgrade, monitor, manage, performance tuning of Sybase, SQL Server and Postgres.

Education and General Working Experience

Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential.

Minimum requirement is Matric with 8+ years solid on the job work related experience.

