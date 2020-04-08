Senior Database Administrator

IntroductionA growing Cape Town based, South African Software House, developing Enterprise (nTier) Application Software is currently looking for a Senior Database Administrator who can perform the following:

  • Apply high-level of skills in database design, installations, and conversions

  • Responsible for database backup and recovery procedures, access security and database integrity, physical data storage design, and data storage management

  • Design, implement and maintain data warehouse

  • Applies expertise in specific DBMS such as Sybase, SQL Server and Postgres & Document Databases

  • Operate, maintain, backup, and recover the database environments

  • Implement changes.

  • Troubleshoot and solve incidents.

  • Monitor and analyse performance issues.

  • Work with numerous technical teams to improve core infrastructure.

  • Provide DBA Support for customers, application development and production support teams.

  • Ensure compliance with operational / change management guidelines.

Required Skills

  • Strong communicator, fluent in English.

  • Flexible, open-minded, team worker, with a friendly and pleasant personality.

  • Self-driven, able to work under pressure (deadlines).

  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

  • Ability to manage, prioritize and solve problems quickly and completely

  • Recent experience with Sybase, SQL Server, Windows Server and Linux.

  • Basic scripting knowledge: Bash/Perl/Python scripting.

  • Exposure to cloud-based database platforms (Azure, AWS, GCP).

  • Basic awareness of other infrastructure technologies – for example; Linux, Windows administration, storage, or data networking.

  • Good Analytical and troubleshooting experience on above.

  • Experience in large enterprise supporting numerous servers and databases preferred.

  • Willing to work occasionally in nonstandard working hours (on call and planned work).

  • Experience in mission critical, high availability, high reliability environments.

  • Provide real time support to maintain the necessary functionality and respond to issues as they arise.

  • Support technical users by identifying and resolving user problems.

  • In-depth understanding of database maintenance and performance tuning including the following: installation, configuration, upgrade, monitor, manage, performance tuning of Sybase, SQL Server and Postgres.

Education and General Working Experience

  • Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential.

  • Minimum requirement is Matric with 8+ years solid on the job work related experience.

Learn more/Apply for this position