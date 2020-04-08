Veritas enhances global partner program

Veritas Technologies has announced significant enhancements to its Veritas Partner Force (VPF) Program specifically designed to incent growth and drive partner profitability.

The program is customised to support current and attract new partners by adding generous incentives and offering improved sales support and engagement.

“At Veritas, we’re continuously seeking feedback from partners and evaluating programs from other industry leaders to improve our partner experience. These enhancements will ensure they have all the tools necessary to be successful,” says Mike Walkey, vice-president of channel sales atVeritas Technologies. “Advanced partner benefits now create a rich infrastructure that not only makes it easier to do business with Veritas, but also drives partner profitability and fuels our growth as a company.”

Upgrades to the program are intended to make the partner experience more flexible, profitable, and predictable, and include:

* Advanced incentives for Platinum Partners: Encouraging and rewarding motivated partners are several new and revised incentives – including increased Margin Builder Discount and rebates for meeting new business growth targets and transacting renewals on time.

* Platinum Eligibility: Aimed at rewarding a greater number of high performers are new eligibility requirements to help achieve Platinum Partner status.

* Enhanced support: Expands and improves sales coverage and engagement, delivers advanced tools such as on-demand training, marketing and technical support, and adds new revenue-driven certifications.