ENVIRONMENT: A dynamic and reputable Financial Services Group seeks the expertise of a results-driven and influential Application Architect / Lead Developer to join its team. Your core role will be to ensure architectural conformance of solutions, maintaining existing systems while also providing mentorship to other Developers. You will require Grade12 / Matric, preferably a tertiary IT qualification, relevant System and Architectural Design experience, 5 years’ experience within Application Development and your tech toolset should include: C#.Net, ASP.Net MVC / Web Forms / ASP.Net Core, HTML5, CSS3, Angular, Knockout, jQuery, JSON, MS SQL Server and SQL Reporting Services. supported DUTIES: Application Architect – Lead application and technical architecture analysis, design, and implementation, and ensure that the solution fulfils the requirements.

Transform functional requirements into technical specifications by taking security, performance, maintainability, extensibility, scalability and availability into account.

Collaborate with other Architects to ensure compliant component integration architecture delivers optimal performance.

Review application and technical architecture deliverables throughout the SDLC process to ensure quality and requirement traceability.

Responsible for roadmap for future changes.

Delivery of documentation, architectural diagrams and deliverables to Business and other Architects.

Assist production support with deployment, backup, disaster recovery and system performance. Lead Developer – Analysis of change requests received.

Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes.

Design prototypes for change requests.

Design / Build Web Interfaces if applicable.

Maintain existing programmes according to change requests.

Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications.

Test own programs / artefacts.

Test Interfaces to other systems.

Debug programs.

Provide test information to Testers.

Implement changes into the Production environment.

Provide / Update design documentation.

Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems.

Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)Defining application and technical architecture structure, ensuring that it meets the business requirements and performance goals, that the technical direction is consistent with the client’s long-term direction. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Grade 12/Matric.

A tertiary qualification in IT will be advantageous. Experience/Skills – >5 Years relevant experience in System and Architectural Design.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience within Application Development.

Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry will be an advantage. Experience in Microsoft Software Development working with the following:

.Net C#

ASP.Net MVC / Web Forms / ASP.Net Core

Classic ASP (VBScript)

HTML (including HTML5)

Modern CSS (including CSS3)

CSS frameworks (e.g. Bootstrap) and familiarity with SASS / SCSS

JavaScript, JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, Knockout, jQuery)

JSON

MS SQL Server (2012+) and SQL Reporting Services

Web Services (WCF / REST)

XML

Test-Driven Development (MSTest & XUnit)

ORM (Entity Framework & NHibernate)

Dependency Injection

Familiarity with mainframe is a plus

Familiarity with NodeJS

Knowledge of HTTP

Familiarity with CI/CD Knowledge – Sound understanding of Microsoft (e.g. .Net).

Working knowledge of Visual Studio 2015+ & Visual Studio Code.

Knowledge of Business and IT Strategy and detail understanding of System and Architectural Design.

Working knowledge of IAA will be strongly advisable.

Knowledge of enterprise and other business and technology platforms including vendors.

Detailed knowledge of OOA and SOA Software Development Methodologies, diagrams, storyboards and UML models.

Experience with Agile/ Iterative development methodologies. ATTRIBUTES: Strong analytical & numerical ability.

Problem solving skills, pragmatic.

Conceptual thinker.

Good communication including presentation and facilitation skills.

Action / results orientation.

Quality orientation.

Persistence; follow through

Knowledge seeking / learning orientation

Assertive leadership skills.

Strong Interpersonal skills

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.