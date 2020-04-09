Architectural/Lead developer Ref: ADS?ZR

Ensure Architectural conformance of solutions, current systems is maintained and business users supported. Permanent Cape Town based opportunity. Open to all South Africans. Responsibilities As Lead Developer the following is expected.
- Analysis of change requests received
- Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes
- Design prototypes for change requests
- Design/Build Web Interfaces if applicable
- Maintain existing programmes according to change requests
- Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications
- Test own programs / artefacts
- Test Interfaces to other systems
- Debugging of programs
- Provide test information to Testers
- Implement changes into the Production environment
- Provide/update design documentation
- Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
- Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)Defining application and technical architecture structure, ensuring that it meets the business requirements and performance goals, that the technical direction is consistent with the client’s long-term direction
As Application Architect the following is expected.
- Leading application and technical architecture analysis, design, and implementation, and ensure that the solution fulfils the requirements
- Transforming functional requirements into technical specifications by taking security, performance, maintainability, extensibility, scalability and availability into account
- Collaborate with other Architects to ensure compliant component integration architecture delivers optimal performance
- Reviewing application and technical architecture deliverables throughout the SDLC process to ensure quality and requirement traceability
- Responsible for roadmap for future changes
- Delivery of documentation, architectural diagrams and deliverables to Business and other Architects
- Assist production support with deployment, backup, disaster recovery and system
Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- A tertiary qualification in IT will be advantageous
Experience:
- Minimum 5 years relevant experience in System and Architectural Design will be a strong recommendation
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience within application development
- Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry will be an advantage
- Experience in Microsoft Software Development working with the following:
- .Net C#
- Net MVC / Web Forms / ASP.Net Core
- Classic ASP (VBScript)
- HTML (including HTML5)
- Modern CSS (including CSS3)
- CSS frameworks (e.g. Bootstrap) and familiarity with SASS/SCSS
- JavaScript, JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, Knockout, jQuery)
- JSON
- MS SQL server (2012+) and SQL Reporting Services
- Web Services (WCF / REST)
- XML
- Test-Driven Development (MSTest & XUnit)
- ORM (Entity Framework & NHibernate)
- Dependency Injection
- Familiarity with mainframe is a plus
- Familiarity with NodeJS
- Knowledge of HTTP
- Familiarity with CI/CD
Knowledge:
- Sound understanding of Microsoft (e.g. .Net)
- Working knowledge of Visual Studio 2015+ & Visual Studio Code
- Knowledge of Business and IT Strategy and detail understanding of System and Architectural Design
- Working knowledge of IAA will be strongly advisable
- Knowledge of enterprise and other business and technology platforms including vendors
- Detailed knowledge of OOA and SOA Software Development Methodologies, diagrams, storyboards and UML models
- Experience with Agile/ Iterative development methodologies