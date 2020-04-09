Data Analyst

They are looking for someone who can develop and monitor Master Data governance policies, standards, procedures and practices. Ideally candidates should have experience in:
– Master Data
– Governance or as Business Analyst
Minimum Qualification Required:
– Degree/ Diploma in IT and/or Computer Sciences
– FTI Business Analysis Certificate
– Basic SQL Certificate or Qualification
Skills Required:
– Up to 3 years working knowledge of Master Data best practices, policies and procedures
– At least 3 years working knowledge of Basic SQL and/or advanced Excel
– Up to 3 years working knowledge of Retail value chain.
