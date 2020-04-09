Data Analyst

They are looking for someone who can develop and monitor Master Data governance policies, standards, procedures and practices. Ideally candidates should have experience in:

– Master Data

– Governance or as Business Analyst

Minimum Qualification Required:

– Degree/ Diploma in IT and/or Computer Sciences

– FTI Business Analysis Certificate

– Basic SQL Certificate or Qualification

Skills Required:

– Up to 3 years working knowledge of Master Data best practices, policies and procedures

– At least 3 years working knowledge of Basic SQL and/or advanced Excel

– Up to 3 years working knowledge of Retail value chain.

For the full spec apply online.

