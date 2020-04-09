Mr D Food delivers medicine for MediRite

Mr D Food has teamed up with Checkers to deliver prescriptions and medication to its MediRite pharmacy customers.

Customers can place their prescription and medicine orders with their local MediRite pharmacy and request delivery from Mr D Food.

To arrange the delivery of their medicine through the Mr D Food app, MediRite customers need to place an order and quote their MediRite order number.

“Our partnership with MediRite is just one example of how Mr D Food plans to support South Africans as they play their part in flattening the curve through social distancing,” says Mr D Food CEO Devin Sinclair.

To support social distancing measures, Mr D Food has implemented contactless delivery, Sinclair adds.

“Drivers have been instructed not to make physical contact with any customer and to maintain a safe distance. Bags will be placed on a surface indicated by you; the driver will then back away and allow you to pick out your order yourself. We have also temporarily deactivated cash payments and customers can use one of our other secure electronic payment methods available in app – credit / debit card, instant EFT or eBucks.”

All Mr D drivers have been educated in line with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) guidelines. Enhanced hygiene policies have been implemented, with drivers’ bags being frequently cleaned and all drivers having access to hand sanitiser with clear instructions to sanitise their hands before and after each delivery or collection. In addition, all drivers are temperature tested daily at each of the driver hubs. Protective masks are being rolled out for all drivers.

Mr D Food has also communicated with all partner stores on the platform to encourage them to follow the relevant advice issued by the WHO and local health authorities for their businesses.