Software Developer Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ Data Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ Back-End Developer (C#)

Software Developer – Data – Back-End Developer (C#)
Cape Town
Leading Global Provider in 120 countries seeks an experienced Back-End Developer (Data) to join the Team. You will join an inspired and innovative team with an entrepreneurial spirit!
Purpose:
- You will be part of a team who is responsible for the development and operation of the core backend systems.
- This includes collecting, storing, processing and analyzing large sets of data. Focus is on choosing optimal solutions for these tasks, then implementing and supporting them.
- As a member of the team the successful candidate will contribute to a wide range of projects in a highly collaborative and fast-paced environment. The successful candidate will become part of an industry-leading engineering team solving challenging problems at massive scale.
Responsibilities:
- Design, implement and deploy mission-critical systems.
- Improve and optimize the reliability and performance of existing systems
- Ensure the smooth and stable operation of the team’s services
Personal Attributes:
- Strong desire to build, sense of ownership, urgency, and drive.
- Works well in a team
- Ability to work under pressure and with deadlines
- Passionate about technology.
- A system engineering mindset.
Minimum Requirements
- At least 5 years solid professional experience in software development using C#
- High performance, low latency, multithreaded development experience.
- Strong Computer Science fundamentals, including data structures, object-oriented design, algorithm design, problem solving, and complexity analysis.
Advantageous:
- Experience in stream processing
- AWS Experience
- REST, Web Services development experience
- Experience using MySql and Postgres