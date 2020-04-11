Software Developer Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ Data Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ Back-End Developer (C#)

Apr 11, 2020

Software Developer – Data – Back-End Developer (C#)

Cape Town

Leading Global Provider in 120 countries seeks an experienced Back-End Developer (Data) to join the Team. You will join an inspired and innovative team with an entrepreneurial spirit!

Purpose:

  • You will be part of a team who is responsible for the development and operation of the core backend systems.
  • This includes collecting, storing, processing and analyzing large sets of data. Focus is on choosing optimal solutions for these tasks, then implementing and supporting them.
  • As a member of the team the successful candidate will contribute to a wide range of projects in a highly collaborative and fast-paced environment. The successful candidate will become part of an industry-leading engineering team solving challenging problems at massive scale.

Responsibilities:

  • Design, implement and deploy mission-critical systems.
  • Improve and optimize the reliability and performance of existing systems
  • Ensure the smooth and stable operation of the team’s services

Personal Attributes:

  • Strong desire to build, sense of ownership, urgency, and drive.
  • Works well in a team
  • Ability to work under pressure and with deadlines
  • Passionate about technology.
  • A system engineering mindset.

Minimum Requirements:

  • At least 5 years solid professional experience in software development using C#
  • High performance, low latency, multithreaded development experience.
  • Strong Computer Science fundamentals, including data structures, object-oriented design, algorithm design, problem solving, and complexity analysis.

Advantageous:

  • Experience in stream processing
  • AWS Experience
  • REST, Web Services development experience
  • Experience using MySql and Postgres

