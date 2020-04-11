Software Developer Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ Data Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ Back-End Developer (C#)

Software Developer – Data – Back-End Developer (C#)

Cape Town

Leading Global Provider in 120 countries seeks an experienced Back-End Developer (Data) to join the Team. You will join an inspired and innovative team with an entrepreneurial spirit!

Purpose:

You will be part of a team who is responsible for the development and operation of the core backend systems.

This includes collecting, storing, processing and analyzing large sets of data. Focus is on choosing optimal solutions for these tasks, then implementing and supporting them.

As a member of the team the successful candidate will contribute to a wide range of projects in a highly collaborative and fast-paced environment. The successful candidate will become part of an industry-leading engineering team solving challenging problems at massive scale.

Responsibilities:

Design, implement and deploy mission-critical systems.

Improve and optimize the reliability and performance of existing systems

Ensure the smooth and stable operation of the team’s services

Personal Attributes:

Strong desire to build, sense of ownership, urgency, and drive.

Works well in a team

Ability to work under pressure and with deadlines

Passionate about technology.

A system engineering mindset.

Minimum Requirements:

At least 5 years solid professional experience in software development using C#

High performance, low latency, multithreaded development experience.

Strong Computer Science fundamentals, including data structures, object-oriented design, algorithm design, problem solving, and complexity analysis.

Advantageous:

Experience in stream processing

AWS Experience

REST, Web Services development experience

Experience using MySql and Postgres

