Are you enthusiastic about Automated Software testing? Is your attention to detail beyond Impeccable? Add that to your Relevant IT Qualifications (Diploma or Degree), 1-2 years related experience, Exposure to Automation with Strong Manual Testing Skills and experience working in an agile environment to assume full responsibility of the Automated Software Tester role for my client specializing in various services. Advantageous would be ISTQB/ISEB (foundation Level), experience with Automated Testing Tools such as Selenium WebDriver and Meter/SoapUI/Postman and Java skills. Your main focus will be on manual and automation test execution; test reports and maintaining test documentation and you will be required to work as part of a team and will be jointly responsible for assisting with test activities

