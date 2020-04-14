The Business Intelligence (BI) Business Analyst is responsible for the support and analysis of current and new business requirements with the focus on meeting the relevant business objectives.
- The individual will be responsible to operate within both support and project environments.
- Analyze the business environment related to the past, present and future.
- Work with BI Manager to assist with the estimation and planning of activities.
- Document requirements, including KPI’s, measures, reporting and business dimensions, business processes, data modeling requirements, interface layouts, data flows, screen and report layouts, etc.
- Investigate and define requirements for business processes and the documentation thereof.
- Formulate strategies and guidelines to improve the business environment.
- Analyse existing business processes to determine problems, risks and opportunities for improvement.
- Facilitate the implementation of new / enhanced processes.
- Review processes on an ongoing basis and conduct process audits.
- Render support to and facilitate sessions with end-users.
- Work closely with the business, BI Manager and BI Developers to design and implement the best possible solution within the limits of the tools available.
- System and user acceptance testing.
- Provide input to Quality Assurance.
- Business assistance during implementation.
- Provide input for user training
Job Requirements
- Minimum of B degree or equivalent in Computer Science, Informatics, or IT
- Business Analysis diploma
- BI Business analysis qualification advantageous
- ITIL qualification advantageous
- 5 years Business Analyst & Requirement Analysis experience in a BI environment.
- Solid experience in elicitation, documentation, testing and project management.
- Experience with OLAP and Enterprise Reporting tools/systems like Tableau, Power BI
- A good understanding of business processes.
- Proven experience in agile methodology (SCRUM)
- Ability to assimilate and apply relevant business principles
- Good general understanding of the relevant industry
- ITIL Frameworks
- Well-developed analytical and problem-solving skills
- Detail orientated
- Strong coordination and planning skills