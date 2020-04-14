CSSA, Tech-Wise appoint Workflow as a Bitdefender reseller

Cyber Security South Africa (CSSA), the Bitdefender Country Partner in South Africa and its SMME distribution partner, have appointed Workflow Managed Services as a reseller of the Bitdefender range.

Simon Campbell-Young, partner at CS Africa Group Holdings, says that this is a natural, mutually beneficial extension of an existing working relationship between the two companies.

Workflow was launched in 2015 and provides the industry with superior office automation products and services. Shortly after its incorporation the company was appointed as an independent Business Partner of Ricoh SA with the rights to sell and service their printing and software products. The company has a dedicated sales and service division and currently provides office automation services to over 1000 clients throughout South Africa.

“Workflow provides CSSA with printing services and through this relationship we became cognisant of the value their products could add to our current offering,” says Workflow MD Ford Spies.

Spies explains that Workflow’s skilled and knowledgeable staff are suitably equipped to market and service the Bitdefender range. “We will also expose the team to niche Bitdefender training under the mentorship of the specialists at CSSA and Tech-Wise. Our current customers will have the reassurance that they will be dealing with people they already know and trust. The biggest benefit, of course, is that they will now be able to enhance their cyber-security status with the addition of Bitdefender software.

“The Bitdefender software is a perfect complement to WorkFlow’s existing product hardware and software offerings and we have not excluded expanding our range further in the future with CSSA’s portfolio of insurance-related software,” Spies adds.