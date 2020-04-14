Delphi Developer
– Permanent Vacancy
– Bellville
– Salary Highly Negotiable
Duties & Responsibilities
– Analyse, design and develop complex systems.
– Understand system functionality.
– Understand databases and data relationships in respect of Change Control.
– Test and debug between programs and interface between sub-systems.
– Construct and implement programs.
– Understand and interpret complex technical system functionality and specification.
– Support on production systems.
– Provide an advisory service to users and advise on user training.
– Direct system construction.
– Develop technical and user documentation and specifications.
– Be responsible for quality code walk through.
– Train and supervise junior trainees.
– Work as part of a project team.
– Willing to travel and be on standby.
Desired Experience & Qualification
– Strong problem solving skills.
– Excellent communication skills.
– Ability to take responsibility and be decisive.
– Ability to work within a team.
– Effective planning and organizational skills.
– Ability to work under pressure.
– Deadline driven.
– Report to Systems Analyst.
– Delphi.
– Matric.
– B-Tech degree or diploma.
– 2-4 years’ experience.