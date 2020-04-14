Delphi Developer

– Permanent Vacancy

– Bellville

– Salary Highly Negotiable

Duties & Responsibilities

– Analyse, design and develop complex systems.

– Understand system functionality.

– Understand databases and data relationships in respect of Change Control.

– Test and debug between programs and interface between sub-systems.

– Construct and implement programs.

– Understand and interpret complex technical system functionality and specification.

– Support on production systems.

– Provide an advisory service to users and advise on user training.

– Direct system construction.

– Develop technical and user documentation and specifications.

– Be responsible for quality code walk through.

– Train and supervise junior trainees.

– Work as part of a project team.

– Willing to travel and be on standby.

Desired Experience & Qualification

– Strong problem solving skills.

– Excellent communication skills.

– Ability to take responsibility and be decisive.

– Ability to work within a team.

– Effective planning and organizational skills.

– Ability to work under pressure.

– Deadline driven.

– Report to Systems Analyst.

– Delphi.

– Matric.

– B-Tech degree or diploma.

– 2-4 years’ experience.

