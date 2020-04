Lenovo offers free global warranty extension

Lenovo is leveraging its global business operations to maintain services support and minimise any potential impact on customers worldwide during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company is offering a free global warranty extension for up to 75 days through 31 May 2020.

The extension is applicable to all Lenovo PCs, tablets, smart home devices, consumer AR and VR devices, monitors and accessories, with warranties that are coming to an end between 15 March and 30 April 2020.