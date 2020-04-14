Senior Business Analyst – Financial/Banking

Our client is the kind of company that strives to enable you to do more. They believe in continuous improvement, hard work and passion, and offering you a kaleidoscope of knowledge and opportunities. They are looking for a Business Analyst to take responsibility for ensuring efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs and requirements.

You will be facilitating effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements. You will act as a bridge between the business unit, organisational stakeholders and the solutions team.

Your duties will include, but are not limited to:

Analysing and understanding the current business environment and strategies;

Understanding current trends and developments in the retail industry;

Gaining knowledge and sharing with the team;

Building and maintaining relationships with business users as well as fostering partnerships between business stakeholders and the solutions team;

Communicating the business requirements to IT to ensure business needs are effectively and efficiently addressed;

Overseeing solution assessment and validation;

Identifying cultural, business and organisational constraints affecting opportunities for change;

Researching, documenting and preparing business cases on appropriate technologies;

Applying appropriate techniques to elicit and analyse business problems and translate into business requirements;

Reviewing technical solutions and business processes against business requirement specification;

Assisting in the identification of data conversion and reporting requirements;

Facilitating and co-ordinating user acceptance testing;

Producing specification documents for business requirements and processes using appropriate tools; and,

Liaising with other project areas to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues. To apply, you need to have a Degree/Diploma in Information Systems, Technology or Finance coupled with 3-5 years’ experience in Financial/Banking processes, 5+ years’ experience within a Business Analysis role and 2 years’ experience within the Retail industry. It’s important that you have solid Business Analysis, design methodologies, SDLC and project participation knowledge, as well as a commercial and business understanding. Supply Chain and Distribution/Wholesale experience is essential. You will have to rely on your business acumen and you must be familiar with business modelling tools (preferably ARIS), business analysis and elicitation techniques, customer service methodologies, as well as telephony and CRM technologies. The ability to deliver results and meet customer expectations together with strong analysing, persuading, influencing, presentation, communication, writing and reporting skills, will allow you the opportunity to excel in this role. Ready to take on this exciting challenge? Yes? Then we want to hear from you!

Learn more/Apply for this position