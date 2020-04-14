Senior Java Developer

Our Cape Town-based retail client is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join our development team. This team is responsible for Point of Service (POS) and other Store facing applications. The successful candidate would join a team that strives to deliver sound applications to ensure the seamless operations of our Store applications. Emphasis is placed on continuously seeking improvement in development, processes, support and adhering to Agile practice.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

The Store Operations Development Team develops and supports the applications that are used in our Stores. We maintain a wide range of systems, mostly Java based, ranging from Swing Thick Client through to Light Weight Web-app and Highly Available JEE deployments.

Duties:

Development Duties

– Coding

– Debugging and developer testing

– Code review

Analysis

– Attend user meetings to gather requirements, when necessary

– Model High Level flows in UML and keeping them up to date

Supervisory duties

– Unblocking developers

– Contribute towards best practices

– Ensure best practices are being followed

– Leading stand-ups

Coaching and mentoring

– Assisting developers that may need help

Releases

– Maintaining the backlog for stories

– Assisting with release planning

Support

– Supporting stores as part of the 3rd level of support – as this Team is responsible for Store applications, there is a degree of Operational support required (approximately 15% of the time). The remaining time is allocated to analysis, design and development.

– Analysing support issues and logging bugs

– Logging and following up Oracle Service Requests

Research

– Keep up to date with technology changes essential to stores such as Oracle Retail Product Releases

– Other innovations that may assist with our service delivery in the Store Operations space

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Required

– BSc in Information Systems / Computer Science or IS Tech diploma (Essential)

– 3 years+ development work experience

– Exposure to Agile Practices such as Daily Stand- up, Task Board, Product Backlog etc.

– Continuous Build, Unit Testing, Source Control (SVN), Maven, Ant, Scripting

– UML Modelling

Advantageous

– Data modeling experience

– Previous experience in retail systems

– Retail experience

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

Required

– XML, various APIs

– Java SE, Java EE, (Web Frameworks, EJB, JMS)

– Application Server (WebLogic, Glassfish or Other)

Advantageous

– SQL, preferably Oracle and PL/SQL

– Vaadin

– Spring

– Linux

– Web Services (SOAP, REST)

– Android

– UML

– Confluence JIRA

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES:

– Self-Starter, Self-Motivated, Self-Managed

– Good communicator, Organised, Focused

– Team player.

– Ability to work in a loosely structured environment

– Ability to work to tight deadlines / work under pressure.

– Deliver to a high level of code in accordance with best practices.

Learn more/Apply for this position