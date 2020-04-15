Agent: Technical Support (ATM) – Fixed Term contract

This advert is purposed at attracting talent for future dated opportunities.Purpose Statement

To provide an excellent service to Capitec Bank clients by ensuring ATMs are functional. This is achieved by monitoring the performance of the ATMs and scheduling service call outs when required within agreed service levels.Experience

Experience in supplier management administration

In a call centre / ATM service calls / ATM custodian environment

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Knowledge

Supplier management

Cash devices

Skills

Communications Skills

Problem solving skills

Negotiation skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Additional Information

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

