Agent: Technical Support (ATM) – Fixed Term contract

This advert is purposed at attracting talent for future dated opportunities.Purpose Statement
To provide an excellent service to Capitec Bank clients by ensuring ATMs are functional. This is achieved by monitoring the performance of the ATMs and scheduling service call outs when required within agreed service levels.Experience
- Experience in supplier management administration
- In a call centre / ATM service calls / ATM custodian environment
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Knowledge
- Supplier management
- Cash devices
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Negotiation skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
Additional Information
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.