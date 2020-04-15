Business Intelligence Administrator – Pipeline

Purpose Statement

Provide support to the Business Intelligence team through: specific administrative and documentation support duties, investigating and providing timely feedback on incoming BI related queries received from the Business assisting, developing and enhancing the basic management information reports.



Experience

Min:

At least 1 years’ experience in a reporting role

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant degree in Statistics or Fashion & Design

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant post-graduate qualification in Statistics or Finance

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge and understanding of:

Business Analysis & Requirements gathering

Financial systems & procedures

Database design principles

Ideal:

Knowledge and understanding of:

Operational environment

Capitec Bank strategic objectives (i.e. productivity, profit, efficiency, processes and procedures and client service)

Skills

Communications Skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Influencing Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Numerical Reasoning skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

SQL Skills

Qlikview Skills

Visual Basic Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

For further information regarding this job posting you can contact the following Recruitment Consultant:

Lauren Lotz

Learn more/Apply for this position