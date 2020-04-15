Business Intelligence Analyst – Pipeline

This advert is purposed at attracting talent for future dated opportunities.Purpose Statement

Enhance the decision-making of management through the extraction and use of data to develop appropriate analyses of client behaviour and business trends, providing real insight and perspective by creating and utilising reports as well as making recommendations and proposals.Experience

3+ years’ experience in an Analysis role in either; Credit Life Cycle or parts thereof (e.g. Granting, Credit Book or Recoveries) OR Operations, and Marketing functions (e.g. Product Uptake, Service Metrics, Consumer Behaviour and Market Research)

SQL experience (intermediate to advanced level)

Excel experience (intermediate to advanced level)

Qlikview and or PowerBI experience (advantage)

Knowledge of retail banking operational areas (Advantageous)

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Statistics or Similar

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant post-graduate qualification in Statistics or Similar

Knowledge

Minimum:

Knowledge and understanding of: Business Analysis & Requirements gathering Financial systems & procedures Database design principles



Ideal:

Knowledge and understanding of: Operational environment Capitec Bank strategic objectives (i.e. productivity, profit, efficiency, processes and procedures and client service)



Skills

Influencing Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Communications Skills

Consultation skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Analytical Skills

Business writing skills

Reporting Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Competencies

Creating and Innovating_Developing Plans

Working with People_Building and Supporting Teams

Working with People_Assessing and Understanding People

Working with People_Managing from a Distance

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure

Working with People_Supporting Coworkers

Adapting and Responding to Change_Working with Ambiguity

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

