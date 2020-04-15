Frontend Analyst Developer

Front End developers with Financial Services experience in or near Stellenbosch, Apply now.This roles is vacant for the successful candidate to develop individual programs for front end applications according to specifications. Knowledge of the IT systems development processes, application development, systems analysis, design and testing practices are a must have as well as an understanding of SOA.Experience and Skills

Relevant degree in Computer Science or Information Technology or equivalent

4+ years of experience in the below

SQL 2005 and higher

HTML

.Net(C#), XAML

OO Development Methodologies

Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns

WPF and WCF

SOA understanding

If you like the sound of this opportunity and would like to apply, please visit our website on www.networkrecruitment.co.za

