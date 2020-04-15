Infrastructure Specialist (DBA)

Purpose Statement
- To analyse, design, implement and support Database Management Systems in support of the organization.
Experience
- Min:
- 5+ years’ experience in database administration and design
- 4+ years’ experience in expert performance monitoring/analysis and capacity planning
- Ideal:
- 6+ years’ experience in Microsoft SQL Server
- 1+ years’ experience in Operating Systems Administration
- 1+ years’ experience in Storage technologies
- Cloud technologies experience
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Bachelor’s Degree
- Diploma in Information Technology – Computer Science
Knowledge
- Expert knowledge of:
- SQL Server design and administration
- SQL Server management systems performance and capacity analysis
- SQL Server Internals
- T-SQL Programming and optimization
- IT systems development processes (SDLC lifecycle)
- Business compliance requirements
- IT Operations
- Business continuity planning
Skills
- Communications Skills
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Clear criminal and credit record