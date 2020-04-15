Infrastructure Specialist (DBA)

Apr 15, 2020

Purpose Statement

  • To analyse, design, implement and support Database Management Systems in support of the organization.

Experience

  • Min:
    • 5+ years’ experience in database administration and design
    • 4+ years’ experience in expert performance monitoring/analysis and capacity planning
  • Ideal:
    • 6+ years’ experience in Microsoft SQL Server
    • 1+ years’ experience in Operating Systems Administration
    • 1+ years’ experience in Storage technologies
    • Cloud technologies experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Bachelor’s Degree
  • Diploma in Information Technology – Computer Science

Knowledge

  • Expert knowledge of:
    • SQL Server design and administration
    • SQL Server management systems performance and capacity analysis
    • SQL Server Internals
    • T-SQL Programming and optimization
    • IT systems development processes (SDLC lifecycle)
    • Business compliance requirements
    • IT Operations
    • Business continuity planning

Skills

  • Communications Skills

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Clear criminal and credit record

