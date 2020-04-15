Intermediate Business Analyst

You have to ensure that efficient and cost effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements.

Education:

Essential: 3 year Degree/Diploma

Desirable: FTI Diploma

Essential Knowledge and Experience:

– 3-5 years experience in Business Analysis in a Financial Services/Banking domain within a retail industry

– 5 years of experience in ERP systems

– 2-3 years of experience in the Retail industry

A strong technical background is required:

* Technical skills – knowledge of software and IT skills

* Data analysis – able to use logical techniques to analyze, describe, and evaluate data

* System analysis -able to find solutions to a given business function.

* System integration specification – able to bring different technological entities together to solve a given problem

* Functional specifications – able to explain in detail how a given technological solution would meet a given business requirement.

Experience in many of the following VAS services:

Wallet

Money Transfers

Saving and Gift cards

Insurance

Airtime and Data

Bills and Tickets

Knowledge Required:

* Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies

* Experience in participating in projects

* Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment

* Experience in a global business environment is preferred

* Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous

Skills Required:

* Presentation and Workshop facilitation skills

* Estimation and planning of business analysis effort for projects

* Business Modelling tools – preferably ARIS

* Business analysis and elicitation techniques

* Process re-engineering and improvement

* Verbal and written communication skills (business writing)j

Objectives of the job:

Information Seeking and Analysis

* Analyse and understand the current business environment and strategies

* Understand the current trends and developments in the retail industry

* Requirement elicitation

Leadership, Facilitation and Influencing

* Gaining knowledge within specific area and sharing of that knowledge across the team. This includes interviews, presentations and workshop facilitation with both business & IT

Building and Maintaining Relationships and Communication Lines

* To build and maintain a trust relationship with business users – by delivering what was promised and providing solid knowledge and support.

Theoretical knowledge and application

* Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies ofthe organisation (including feasibility and business benefits)

Time Management

* To deliver required tasks and documentation on time, and within agreed timelines

