Intermediate Business Analyst

You have to ensure that efficient and cost effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements.
Education:
Essential: 3 year Degree/Diploma
Desirable: FTI Diploma
Essential Knowledge and Experience:
– 3-5 years experience in Business Analysis in a Financial Services/Banking domain within a retail industry
– 5 years of experience in ERP systems
– 2-3 years of experience in the Retail industry
A strong technical background is required:
* Technical skills – knowledge of software and IT skills
* Data analysis – able to use logical techniques to analyze, describe, and evaluate data
* System analysis -able to find solutions to a given business function.
* System integration specification – able to bring different technological entities together to solve a given problem
* Functional specifications – able to explain in detail how a given technological solution would meet a given business requirement.
Experience in many of the following VAS services:
Wallet
Money Transfers
Saving and Gift cards
Insurance
Airtime and Data
Bills and Tickets
Knowledge Required:
* Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
* Experience in participating in projects
* Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
* Experience in a global business environment is preferred
* Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous
Skills Required:
* Presentation and Workshop facilitation skills
* Estimation and planning of business analysis effort for projects
* Business Modelling tools – preferably ARIS
* Business analysis and elicitation techniques
* Process re-engineering and improvement
* Verbal and written communication skills (business writing)j
Objectives of the job:
Information Seeking and Analysis
* Analyse and understand the current business environment and strategies
* Understand the current trends and developments in the retail industry
* Requirement elicitation
Leadership, Facilitation and Influencing
* Gaining knowledge within specific area and sharing of that knowledge across the team. This includes interviews, presentations and workshop facilitation with both business & IT
Building and Maintaining Relationships and Communication Lines
* To build and maintain a trust relationship with business users – by delivering what was promised and providing solid knowledge and support.
Theoretical knowledge and application
* Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies ofthe organisation (including feasibility and business benefits)
Time Management
* To deliver required tasks and documentation on time, and within agreed timelines