IT Operator Command Centre

The main purpose of this role is the monitoring of real time EFT processing and online transactions processing. Identifying and reporting on service impacting issues affecting the production environment, together with the company’s products, networks and applications

A clear understanding of the operational environment, an acute sense of urgency and the need to communicate accurately and timeously whilst ensuring near 100% uptime is maintained are key requirements

Duties & Responsibilities

Key Job Function

– Provides ongoing support to colleagues

– Understand the real time framework

– Communications: Written/verbal

– Batch Processes

– File transmissions

Tasks to be completed

– Assist Team Leader to maintain high levels of action, quality and precision, and a delivery focus.

– Required to complete daily shift tasks

– Ensure escalation is done promptly to the correct Support department with minimal downtime

– Work with other departments to solve and close current problems where applicable

– Communicate and assist team Leader on the status of outstanding internal/external issues and communicate these with all parties concerned.

– 1st line troubleshooting and problem solving for internal and external clients as well as service providers where applicable.

– Ensure all necessary tickets/incidents are logged and assigned to relevant support department.

– Ensure root cause and resolution analyses are included and updated in all Incidents being updated.

– On the job training and knowledge sharing requirements are brought to Team Leader’s attention.

– Ensure all Checklists are up-to-date and information is captured accordingly.

– Fulfil ad-hoc requirements that may arise and are not specifically listed above.

Desired Experience & Qualification

CORE COMPETENCIES:

– Personal drive to improve him/herself, the team, processes and ultimately client service

– Good communication skills both internally and externally (to Clients)

– Understanding of systems monitoring

– Understand the EFT Switching environment

– Understand the Batch processing environment

– Understand the different file movement protocol (SFTP, XCOM, CD etc.)

– Have an understanding how to identify alerts and the process behind them, fixing where possible and alternatively escalating these alerts where required.

