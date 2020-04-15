Senior Java Developer (Team 3)

Aspire to be part of a new team? Dream of being part of an agile, entrepreneurial team that works with global player clients in their field? Really get to be part of decision making? You should be talking to usMy client who is in the on- line e- commerce ( type ) environment is looking for their next Senior Java Developer.This role is for a people ‘s person with strong Java Dev skills and previous expereince in large , scalable applications.This role will see you actively involved with Architecture descisionsThis opportunity is based in Cape Town and candidates based all over the country will be considered ( if open to relocation ) .This permanent role offers growth .. working with new tech … being an intergral part of a growing team and Company .If the following buzz words speak to you then please contact us NOW, My client is currently interviewing and HIRING NOW!

Java

TDD

Microservices

Agile

Intergration

React

Javascript

AWS

Docker

Kubernetes…. and more

Please send your updated CV and Skills matrix to the IT Recruitment Specialist (email address) or (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position