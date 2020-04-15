Systems Analyst

Job Advert Summary

As a Systems Analyst within Ackermans at our Kuilsriver Office you will be responsible for developing and maintaining programs in an efficient, effective and well-structured way in order to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the Company’s merchandise plans to ensure that all activities support the achievement of the Company’s merchandise objectives.

Reporting directly to the Merchandise Systems Manager you will be part of a dynamic and diverse team of Supply Chain System Analysts.

If you have a minimum of 2 years’ experience in Structured programming and SQL Programming and scripting, with at least 1 year IT experience within a retail environment, consider this to be an opportunity to take your career to the next level.QualificationsEssential:

A Grade 12 Certificate/Matric

Preferred:

Degree or relevant Business Information Systems qualification or

A National IT DiplomaKnowledge, Skills and ExperienceKNOWLEDGE required:

Essential:

Working product knowledge on a Buying (Centric PLM) or Planning System (JDA, Retek, Oracle, MI9 Retail etc.)

Preferred:

A good understanding of retail business processes

Knowledge and an understanding of planning & buying practices

SKILLS required:

Advanced proficiency in:

o Excel

o SQL

A strong:

o detailed analytical and problem-solving ability

o customer-focus and service-orientation

The ability to:

o be deadline and results-driven

o take initiative, reason logically and be creative in developing and introducing new ideas

o work independently, as well as within a team

o be assertive

o interpret and understand customer needs and translate these into technical specifications and operational requirements

o act as a bridge between the Business Units, IT and Support teams

Planning, organising and time management skills

Big-picture thinking skills

Merchant thinking skills

Good judgement together with a sound decision-making ability

Excellent relationship-building, facilitation, networking and communication skills

EXPERIENCE required

Essential (a minimum experience in):

Structured programming (2 years)

SQL programming and scripting (2 years)

ERP, MMS or other Buying or Planning System Management and Configuration (1 year)

IT within a Retail environment (1 year)

Preferred:

The implementation or support of a Buying or Planning System

Providing user support

Analysing business processesKey ResponsibilitiesKEY RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

1. System Availability:

• Ensuring that the system is performing to the required standards, producing the expected outcomes and that the data is accurate

• Monitoring user activity and product performance across all business units, providing support to correct deviations and where necessary escalating concerns to Pepkor IT

• Highlighting potential cross-functional risks and opportunities to the Buying Teams and suggesting initiatives to mitigate risks and capitalise on opportunities

2. System Enhancements:

• Proposals and implementing enhancements or changes to the system

• Ensuring that the system is upgraded on a regular basis

• Best practice of JDA tool and usage –

• Evaluating external planning methodologies and continuously seek opportunities to improve and enhance processes

3. User Support:

• Training of super users

• Logs managed

• Networking and building relationships with all stakeholders to meet Company objectives

• Pepkor IT

• Buying Managers and Teams

• Business Analysts

Learn more/Apply for this position