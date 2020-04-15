UX Designer – Pipeline

This advert is purposed at attracting talent for future dated opportunities.Purpose Statement

To develop, implement and influence world class UX design principles, methodologies and designs whilst conforming to the Capitec brand fundamental and promise for client experience touch points.

Primary Focus

Design and develop best practice (future fit) client experience touch points that clients find value in through world class designs, research and UX methodologies/principles

Influence UX/UI and brand standards within the confines of Capitec brand principles/promise through defining new and innovative design ideas as well as research

Ensure that clients experience our engagement touchpoint to be, memorable, user friendly and seamless navigation to interact with, through an Omni channel delivery, development of standards (library of styles and patterns) and prototypes (static wireframes and interactive prototypes), tested by users

Lead and coordinate the UX team and ensure the team of UI/UX specialists are skilled and connected to clients’ needs

To evaluate the usability of the design through findings and recommendations by real user groups

To support CPO’s and PO’s in prototyping, turning ideas into concrete examples and work shoulder to shoulder with the IT delivery team to realise client value

Experience

Min essential Experience:

Three or more years’ experience in user interface / experience design for web applications and/or mobile devices

A strong focus on interaction design and visual design

Prototyping

Agile software development environment

Collaborating on user experience planning with business, business analysts and developers

Assisting with testing to ensure that UX standards are adhered to

Researching interaction design and technology trends

Maintaining user experience and interface standards

Ability to create wireframes as well as visual designs

Experience with user interface design patterns and standards

Ideal:

At least 2 years’ experience working on multiple accounts/brands and disciplines in the financial sector

Strong creative background to support UX methodologies

Qualification

Min:

Grade 12

Beneficial:

Tertiary education in UX, design or front-end development.

Knowledge of psychology and/or anthropology as it pertains to CX/UX principles.

Knowledge

Min knowledge of:

Sketch – digital design toolkit

Prototyping using InVision or something similar

Understanding of Agile Practices

A thorough understanding of simplified user-centred design methodologies is a must

Technology related to the industry

Ideal:

Adobe Creative Cloud

Knowledge of HTML and CSS

Design techniques, trends and skills

Principles of creative studio management

Managing client relationships (external supplier relationship management)

Skills

Sound written and verbal communication skills

Presentation and facilitation skills

Interpersonal / Relationship management skills

Strong problem solving skills

The ability to handle multiple projects and deadlines

Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines

Strong conceptualisation ability, strong visual communication ability and drawing skills

Exceptional design skills, production value and attention to detail

Self- driven and be able to work independently

Willingness to take ownership and accountability

Team player

Additional Information

Certain physical disabilities (i.e. being colour blind) would exclude a individual from this role

Own reliable transport and valid driver’s licence are pre-requisites

Own cellphone

Ability to work in an open-plan environment with background noise (must be able to filter out noise, concentrate and cope with the bustling, noisy and busy environment)

Willing and able to work extra hours, outside normal business hours if required

Clear credit record

Clear criminal record

Must be able to enrol fingers on Banking System

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

