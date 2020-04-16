Agile Business Analyst

Cape Town based Asset Manager is looking for an Intermediate to Senior Agile Business Analyst to elicit, facilitate, synthesise and present technical solutions. You will use business requirements to drive the design or review of products, test cases, business process design and define a project’s vision, scope, acceptance and implementation.

Minimum requirements

– BCom in Information Systems or IT related degree

– Business Analysis Diploma

– 3 to 5 years’ experience as an Agile Business Analyst

– Financial Services or Asset Management experience

– Proven knowledge and experience in an Agile environment (e.g. exp in implementing Agile practices and associated skills including user story writing)

– Excellent MS Office skills including Visio and MS Project

-Advantageous:

– Certified Business Analysis Professional

– Microsoft DevOps skills

– Quality assurance and (automated) testing experience and training

– SQL skills

– Production support and troubleshooting experience

– Strong visualisation skills using Visio (or similar)

– Process, systems and data modelling ability

