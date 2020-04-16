Business continuity in an uncertain world

Considering current world events, a global scaling-back on all fronts can be clearly visible — with travel bans, sporting events postponed, and business meetings being reformatted or cancelled.

By Ian Jansen van Rensburg, senior systems engineer at VMware

Companies have quickly adapted, with some realising just how prepared they really are for remote working, all while putting up the brave front of “business as usual”.

Disaster recovery refers to an event that affects your infrastructure, whereas business continuity, on the other hand, refers to situations when the infrastructure is intact, but something is preventing the users from getting to work.

Naturally, all businesses aim to operate more along the lines of the latter, however, with the world experiencing challenges and losses that no one is prepared for, businesses all seem to be mitigating as they go along.

It’s possible to accommodate either

VMware Horizon Service gives you a platform flexible enough to adapt to your day-to-day use cases while providing additional features that support your disaster recovery or business continuity efforts. By providing a single pane of glass for management and a common set of cloud-based services, companies can deploy virtual desktops and applications to on-premises vSphere environments, VMware Cloud on AWS, and Microsoft Azure, all at the same time and with the same broad client support and remoting protocols.

It is widely anticipated that the world’s forced adaption to remote working and self-isolation to be one that will completely revolutionise the way all businesses work and conduct their processes – from the small start-ups, right through to the multi-nationals with thousands of employees.

Communication will save your business

Staying in touch with employees and effectively communicating information to hundreds or potentially thousands is vital to maintaining your desired level of business continuity. Your goal should be to put your employee and family’s health and safety first, and the success thereof all comes down to effective communication.

In normal working conditions, email is easily, and often overlooked or inaccessible, leading to bottlenecks in its execution. Therefore, establishing multiple communication channels that are functional helps solve this problem and ensure you’re successfully reaching every employee on as regular a basis as staff would liaise information in their office.

Hit the ground running

To be able to implement this in your company in a way that doesn’t make for fumbling in the dark for weeks, but rather to aid your team to hit the ground running, you can enlist Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub notifications. Organisations can generate and serve actionable, real-time notifications across employees or to certain groups of employees.

This cloud-hosted service can send alerts to users in the Intelligent Hub portal in a browser, as well as through the Intelligent Hub app on their mobile phone so that they’re always connected, and with no excuse to be more on the ball than ever.

These are only a few of the things that your company can implement to ensure that a positive brand image is maintained, that your workforce remains united throughout this time, and that your company importantly finds ways to adapt to becoming more digitally inclined – all without leaving the confines of four walls. Our idea of what business continuity is has changed shape forever, and thanks to the software, technology and tools that the world has on offer, it’s up to us to utilize them to their optimum.