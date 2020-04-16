Developer – C# .Net (Parvana)About the Client:
- This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.
Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.
Join an elite team.
Responsibilities:
- As an experienced developer, you will be part of a development team responsible for implementing quality code changes initiated by customers (support) or product management (Development).
- You will need to be able to work closely with analysts, documenters and testers to deliver high quality product to a specified timescale.
Qualifications
:
- Relevant tertiary Degree or qualification with a computer science major.
Skills / Experience:
- Minimum of 5 years commercial experience developing software.
- Experience with Web Services, MS SQL Server and MS Reporting Services an advantage.
- Technical experience and skills in product design, product development, and/or product implementation as part of the earlier work experience.
- Knowledgeable and experienced in Agile software development methodologies.
- Experience in the use of Continuous Integration (CI) tools (Hudson/Jenkins) advantageous.
- Experience in a Test Driven Development (TDD) and Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) advantageous.
- Ability to mentor and guide intermediate developers in their work.
- Telecommunications background advantageous.
- VB / C# .Net:
- Minimum 3 – 5 years VB / C# .Net experience.
- Experience developing unit tests.
- Experience designing and implementing code that is highly maintainable and testable.
- Strong ability to provide written and/or verbal explanations on design and technical/functional solutions.
- Database:
- Must have Oracle and MS SQL Server experience.
- Strong skills and experience in performance analysis and performance code tuning in Oracle and .Net
- Must have strong relational database and stored procedure experience.
- Be comfortable constructing complex high performance SQL queries.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)