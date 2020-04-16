Developer – C# .NET

Apr 16, 2020

Developer – C# .Net (Parvana)About the Client:

  • This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.
    Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.
    Join an elite team.

Responsibilities:

  • As an experienced developer, you will be part of a development team responsible for implementing quality code changes initiated by customers (support) or product management (Development).

  • You will need to be able to work closely with analysts, documenters and testers to deliver high quality product to a specified timescale.

Qualifications

:

  • Relevant tertiary Degree or qualification with a computer science major.

Skills / Experience:

  • Minimum of 5 years commercial experience developing software.
  • Experience with Web Services, MS SQL Server and MS Reporting Services an advantage.
  • Technical experience and skills in product design, product development, and/or product implementation as part of the earlier work experience.
  • Knowledgeable and experienced in Agile software development methodologies.
  • Experience in the use of Continuous Integration (CI) tools (Hudson/Jenkins) advantageous.
  • Experience in a Test Driven Development (TDD) and Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) advantageous.
  • Ability to mentor and guide intermediate developers in their work.
  • Telecommunications background advantageous.
  • VB / C# .Net:
    • Minimum 3 – 5 years VB / C# .Net experience.
    • Experience developing unit tests.
    • Experience designing and implementing code that is highly maintainable and testable.
    • Strong ability to provide written and/or verbal explanations on design and technical/functional solutions.
  • Database:
    • Must have Oracle and MS SQL Server experience.
    • Strong skills and experience in performance analysis and performance code tuning in Oracle and .Net
    • Must have strong relational database and stored procedure experience.
    • Be comfortable constructing complex high performance SQL queries.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

