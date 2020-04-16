Developer – C# .NET

Developer – C# .Net (Parvana)About the Client:

This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.

Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.

Join an elite team.

Responsibilities:

As an experienced developer, you will be part of a development team responsible for implementing quality code changes initiated by customers (support) or product management (Development).

You will need to be able to work closely with analysts, documenters and testers to deliver high quality product to a specified timescale.

Qualifications

:

Relevant tertiary Degree or qualification with a computer science major.

Skills / Experience:

Minimum of 5 years commercial experience developing software.

Experience with Web Services, MS SQL Server and MS Reporting Services an advantage.

Technical experience and skills in product design, product development, and/or product implementation as part of the earlier work experience.

Knowledgeable and experienced in Agile software development methodologies.

Experience in the use of Continuous Integration (CI) tools (Hudson/Jenkins) advantageous.

Experience in a Test Driven Development (TDD) and Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) advantageous.

Ability to mentor and guide intermediate developers in their work.

Telecommunications background advantageous.

VB / C# .Net: Minimum 3 – 5 years VB / C# .Net experience. Experience developing unit tests. Experience designing and implementing code that is highly maintainable and testable. Strong ability to provide written and/or verbal explanations on design and technical/functional solutions.

Database: Must have Oracle and MS SQL Server experience. Strong skills and experience in performance analysis and performance code tuning in Oracle and .Net Must have strong relational database and stored procedure experience. Be comfortable constructing complex high performance SQL queries.



