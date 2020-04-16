Namola adds free Covid-19 support to help counter GBV

After just three weeks of lockdown, there have been alarming reports of gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa.

Namola, the safety app offering 24-hour emergency response, has added free Covid-19 support tools.

“As a safety app for all South Africans, we consider it our duty to provide easy access to accurate and reliable information and support tools during the Covid-19 pandemic,” says Peter Matthaei, CEO of Namola. “We want to ensure that all South Africans, especially those without access to private security, stay safe while we are in lockdown.”

All Namola users enjoy free access to public emergency services such as police, fire & rescue, and government ambulances around the clock during the national lockdown.

“We are concerned that domestic violence has increased over the lockdown, and that loneliness and feelings of uncertainty may impact many people’s mental health.

“We encourage our fellow South Africans to access important services such as the Domestic Abuse hotline, Childline and mental health hotlines through the Namola app if they need further support,” says Matthaei.

Additionally, Namola’s Response Centre team remains available 24/7 to deal with any emergencies. The app also provides the latest case statistics, access to important helplines and latest news, as well as Covid-19 alerts.

“We are deeply grateful to all first responders and emergency operators for their fearless and untiring work during this time,” says Matthaei.

The Namola safety app is available as a free download for iPhone and Android. The company has discounted its optional Namola Plus upgrade from R49 to R39 a month for both new and current members, after an initial free month. Namola Plus allows users to access private armed response and emergency medical assistance through the Namola app.