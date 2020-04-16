SAS offers free Covid-19 analytics

SAS has launched a Covid-19 resource hub, based on the company’s powerful analytics engines, showing the status, location, spread and trend analysis of the coronavirus.

The data analytics resource hub, at https://tbub.sas.com/COVID19/, forms part of the company’s efforts to help keep its staff and customers safe, allowing users to track the pandemic in realtime, and create models according to their own parameters.

Users can track the virus across the world, as well as by individual country, via dynamic data visualisations.

“We are working with our customers to find ways to help them serve their customers and constituents through this difficult time by helping the public sector predict the spread of the virus, ensuring strong supply chains for medical, food and retail supplies, and optimising healthcare workforces and facilities,” states SAS CEO Jim Goodnight.

SAS Visual Analytics was used to create this report with data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Centre for Disease Control (CDC), the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC), National Health Council (NHC) and the DXY health platform, compiled by Johns Hopkins University’s Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (JHU CSSE).

The underlying data is updated daily, so it’s a dynamic dashboard that shows the number new coronavirus cases within the last 10 days including infection rates, recovery rates, and fatality rates.

Summary information shows global statistics on the Covid-19 outbreak, with ley insights from various reports embedded in this page. Users can view and interact with the data.

A full dashboard can also be launched, with more indepth and granular data, including analyses based on geography, trends, epidemiology and collective insights.

SAS has also made a free data discovery and analytical modeling environment available, based on SAS Viya, that empowers any users to visualise, manipulate and model coronavirus outbreak data in new or different ways.