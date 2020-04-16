Scrum Master (EE)

ENVIRONMENT: A highly pragmatic Scrum Master who enjoys driving process improvement is sought by a renowned investment firm. Your role will include re-establishing Scrum practices or aiding teams in Process design to achieve buy-in and help them be effective while you will be highly autonomous, not only engaging with the team but stakeholders to ensure continuous improvement. You will require 5+ years IT industry experience. At least 3 years’ in a similar role within an Agile Dev environment & understanding of Engineering practices with the ability to coach teams in its use will prove beneficial. Please note this is an Employment Equity position ONLY. DUTIES: Organise and help execute the Scrum framework: Scrum meetings (i.e. daily stand-ups, sprint reviews, retrospectives, planning sessions) and metrics (burndown charts, predictability metrics).

Assist the product owner in prioritisation and scheduling of work, to meet agreed delivery time frames.

Make sure that all the team members understand their roles and fulfil them to the best of their ability.

Guide/coach/mentor the development team to take on the responsibilities of the process and the ownership of the product – lead team to a self-organised state.

Identify and facilitate the resolution of identified impediments.

Help the team in its use of Scrum and Agile practices by motivating the team and reminding the team of its goals and how they choose to meet them. REQUIREMENTS: Essential – At least 5+ years’ IT industry experience.

Experience in dealing with all levels of business. Advantageous – A relevant tertiary qualification.

3-4 Years’ experience within an agile development environment as a Scrum Master.

Understanding of Engineering practises and can coach teams in their use.