UWC aims to complete 2020 academic year

The University of the Western Cape (UWC) has devised a comprehensive plan to ensure that students are permitted to complete the 2020 academic year.

According to a statement from the institution, contingencies follow a sectoral approach, as agreed on by all universities, but adapted to suit UWC’s circumstances.

The learning and teaching contingency plan is guided by the following principles:

* Academic work will commence on 20 April 2020, in a phased approach;

* There will be a concerted endeavour to complete the 2020 academic year for all students – there may be a possibility that the completion could extend into early 2021;

* Disparities among students’ socio-economic backgrounds are acknowledged. Efforts will be as inclusive as possible, with various ways of ensuring that the different categories of students, including students with disabilities, are catered for. The use of print media, PowerPoint presentations, flash drives and more will be explored;

* A flexible learning and teaching approach which includes online platforms, but is not restricted to these, will be adopted;

* A varied and phased approach to assessments, depending on each discipline, will be considered;

* Academic rigour will be maintained at all times – a “pass one, pass all” approach will not be acceptable;

* The university will remain committed to making budgetary adjustments to ensure that plans are realised for learning and teaching to take place;

* Faculties will provide remedial classes and offer opportunities to students who may have been prejudiced by a lack of resources, to catch up lost work; and

* Every faculty and every lecturer will adopt an approach that is sensitive to and aligned with the institution’s values.