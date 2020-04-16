ENVIRONMENT: A fast-paced & forward-thinking digital marketing agency seeks a talented WordPress Developer to join its team. Your role will include WordPress development from theme customisation to plugins to maintenance, PHP & HTML development for landing pages & microsites while also performing any necessary QA on final products. You will require strong WordPress skills and experience with high-traffic sites, solid PHP, be skilled with JavaScript frameworks & QA Testing. Any Jupiter X Pro, Elementor & Woo Commerce experience will prove advantageous. DUTIES: WordPress development (setup, theme customisation, plugin configuration, content population, maintenance, image optimisation).

PHP and HTML development outside of WordPress for landing pages, microsites, etc.

Utilising JavaScript frameworks to implement website functionality.

Manage technical integration with third party services.

Ensure cross-browser, cross-platform, and multiple device type compatibility for all web solutions and perform any necessary QA on finished products.

Monitor uptime, hosting, and databases to ensure site is performing at maximum capacity. REQUIREMENTS: WordPress, PHP, Front End and some Back End knowledge

Development expertise with custom post types, custom fields, plugins, and themes for high-traffic WordPress sites.

QA testing experience/knowledge.

Experience with JavaScript frameworks.

Jupiter X Pro and Elementor experience would be ideal.

Woo Commerce experience would be beneficial. ATTRIBUTES: Ability to work independently and quickly.

Strong attention to detail and highly organised.

Good team player.

Polished and professional demeanour.

Excellent communication skills.

Able to work under tight deadlines with shifting priorities. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.