Business Analyst Ref: BAS/ZR

Business Analyst opportunity available for a candidate with BI and data analytics skills.This is a Johannesburg based role, open to all South Africans with the relevant skills.Role ResponsibilitiesBusiness Intelligence, Data Analytics, and reporting
- Build and/or contribute to management information system reports and distribute in accurate and timely manner.
- Perform data analysis in support of ad-hoc requests.
- Provide assistance to business during BI implementations.
- Provide input to BI data Quality Assurance initiatives.
- Own, build, and/or contribute to businesses management reports alignment and co-ordination.
Measurement and Reporting
- Developing of dashboards, reports and tools that provide a clear view of operations performance, the identification of gaps and opportunities
- Impact assessment and cost / benefit analysis
- Facilitate and report on benefit tracking
- Maintain system protocols by writing and updating procedures
- Develop and evaluate performance of solutions, services and initiatives
Business and System Analysis
- Provide technical assistance in identifying, evaluating and developing solutions and procedures that are cost effective and meet business requirements.
- Recommend controls by identifying problems and implementing improved procedures
- Ensure solutions adhere to appropriate policies and regulations.
- Facilitate client inter actions to establish need/requirement
- Analyse requirements, construct workflow charts and diagrams
- Identify and document business requirements (BRD)
- Manage quality of development life cycle
- Quality of delivery of solution in relation to solution design
- Input into development of test plans / cases
- Assist project managers to implement a solution
- Liaise with users groups to provide training, resolve questions, assess user needs
- Provide implementation and post implementation support
- Provide input into hand-over process to support structures
- Prioritise work according to delivery requirements
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma/Degree or relevant business related tertiary qualification or a recognised Business Intelligence certification
- 5 years relevant experience as a business intelligence/data analyst
- Life and Short Term assurance experience is advantageous
- BI reporting tools experience
- Data modelling experience
- Microsoft SQL, SSRS, SSIS experience
- Knowledge of Microsoft Power Platform advantageous.
- Knowledge of Data Warehousing tools
- Unified modelling language (UML) tools experience
- Project management experience advantageous
- Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) experience
- Business process analysis experience advantageous
- Computer literacy – MS Office – well developed skills
- MS Project, MS Visio, Access experience Remain knowledgeable in current BI industry trends, particularly around BI tools and technologies.
- Academic and technical business experience