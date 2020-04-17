Business Analyst Ref: BAS/ZR

Apr 17, 2020

Business Analyst opportunity available for a candidate with BI and data analytics skills.This is a Johannesburg based role, open to all South Africans with the relevant skills.Role ResponsibilitiesBusiness Intelligence, Data Analytics, and reporting

  • Build and/or contribute to management information system reports and distribute in accurate and timely manner.

  • Perform data analysis in support of ad-hoc requests.

  • Provide assistance to business during BI implementations.

  • Provide input to BI data Quality Assurance initiatives.

  • Own, build, and/or contribute to businesses management reports alignment and co-ordination.

Measurement and Reporting

  • Developing of dashboards, reports and tools that provide a clear view of operations performance, the identification of gaps and opportunities

  • Impact assessment and cost / benefit analysis

  • Facilitate and report on benefit tracking

  • Maintain system protocols by writing and updating procedures

  • Develop and evaluate performance of solutions, services and initiatives

Business and System Analysis

  • Provide technical assistance in identifying, evaluating and developing solutions and procedures that are cost effective and meet business requirements.

  • Recommend controls by identifying problems and implementing improved procedures

  • Ensure solutions adhere to appropriate policies and regulations.

  • Facilitate client inter actions to establish need/requirement

  • Analyse requirements, construct workflow charts and diagrams

  • Identify and document business requirements (BRD)

  • Manage quality of development life cycle

  • Quality of delivery of solution in relation to solution design

  • Input into development of test plans / cases

  • Assist project managers to implement a solution

  • Liaise with users groups to provide training, resolve questions, assess user needs

  • Provide implementation and post implementation support

  • Provide input into hand-over process to support structures

  • Prioritise work according to delivery requirements

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma/Degree or relevant business related tertiary qualification or a recognised Business Intelligence certification

  • 5 years relevant experience as a business intelligence/data analyst

  • Life and Short Term assurance experience is advantageous

  • BI reporting tools experience

  • Data modelling experience

  • Microsoft SQL, SSRS, SSIS experience

  • Knowledge of Microsoft Power Platform advantageous.

  • Knowledge of Data Warehousing tools

  • Unified modelling language (UML) tools experience

  • Project management experience advantageous

  • Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) experience

  • Business process analysis experience advantageous

  • Computer literacy – MS Office – well developed skills

  • MS Project, MS Visio, Access experience Remain knowledgeable in current BI industry trends, particularly around BI tools and technologies.

  • Academic and technical business experience

