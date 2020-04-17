Business Analyst Ref: BAS/ZR

Business Analyst opportunity available for a candidate with BI and data analytics skills.This is a Johannesburg based role, open to all South Africans with the relevant skills.Role ResponsibilitiesBusiness Intelligence, Data Analytics, and reporting

Build and/or contribute to management information system reports and distribute in accurate and timely manner.

Perform data analysis in support of ad-hoc requests.

Provide assistance to business during BI implementations.

Provide input to BI data Quality Assurance initiatives.

Own, build, and/or contribute to businesses management reports alignment and co-ordination.

Measurement and Reporting

Developing of dashboards, reports and tools that provide a clear view of operations performance, the identification of gaps and opportunities

Impact assessment and cost / benefit analysis

Facilitate and report on benefit tracking

Maintain system protocols by writing and updating procedures

Develop and evaluate performance of solutions, services and initiatives

Business and System Analysis

Provide technical assistance in identifying, evaluating and developing solutions and procedures that are cost effective and meet business requirements.

Recommend controls by identifying problems and implementing improved procedures

Ensure solutions adhere to appropriate policies and regulations.

Facilitate client inter actions to establish need/requirement

Analyse requirements, construct workflow charts and diagrams

Identify and document business requirements (BRD)

Manage quality of development life cycle

Quality of delivery of solution in relation to solution design

Input into development of test plans / cases

Assist project managers to implement a solution

Liaise with users groups to provide training, resolve questions, assess user needs

Provide implementation and post implementation support

Provide input into hand-over process to support structures

Prioritise work according to delivery requirements

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/Degree or relevant business related tertiary qualification or a recognised Business Intelligence certification

5 years relevant experience as a business intelligence/data analyst

Life and Short Term assurance experience is advantageous

BI reporting tools experience

Data modelling experience

Microsoft SQL, SSRS, SSIS experience

Knowledge of Microsoft Power Platform advantageous.

Knowledge of Data Warehousing tools

Unified modelling language (UML) tools experience

Project management experience advantageous

Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) experience

Business process analysis experience advantageous

Computer literacy – MS Office – well developed skills

MS Project, MS Visio, Access experience Remain knowledgeable in current BI industry trends, particularly around BI tools and technologies.

Academic and technical business experience

Learn more/Apply for this position