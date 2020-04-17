Business Intelligence Business Analyst (Contract)

Role Description

We have an opportunity for an experienced problem-solver with in depth knowledge of Business Analysis to join our team. The person will be based in Stellenbosch at a client site.

Logistical and implementation problem-solving in a technical context is an important part of this role. A hands-on, delivery orientated professional will need to apply their knowledge and experience in medium to complex project environments (SME / Technical Expertise).

Key Responsibilities:

– Provide input during planning and design meetings between MIS and Business

– Works closely with D&A Architects and Data Modellers to translate business requirements into technical work packages

– Provides thought leadership around Data Governance, Data Management and Data Strategy

– Elicit requirements using interviews, document analysis, requirements workshops, surveys, business process descriptions, use cases, scenarios and business analysis

– Assesses and documents the business impact of user requirements on the business processes involved.

– Assists business with data/system testing as well as UAT and provide feedback to development team

– Engages with DBA’s to ensure compliance to data governance (health checks, security, DR, backups, restores, space, etc.)

– Engages with source system leads and feature team leads regarding data governance and processes

– Ensures that trends in data are known and ensures that strategies are in place or updated to react to these new trends (e.g. Big Data, Cognitive Computing, Machine Learning, etc.)

Qualifications

– A relevant 3 year tertiary qualification

Technical Skills and Experience – Required

– A minimum of 6 years’ experience in medium to complex systems development delivery projects ideally in a financial services / insurance environment.

– Must be able to scope, plan and estimate delivery approach / strategies for own and / or team deliverables across SDLC.

– Strong requirements elicitation, analysis and management skills.

– Detail-oriented and a strong focus on quality assurance of deliverables.

– Ability to manage risks and issues related to own / team’s delivery.

– Must be able to lead and coach teams to high performance levels.

– Ability to build good working relationships with team and stakeholders.

– Experience in negotiating corporate culture and building relationships.

– To produce a comprehensive functional specification from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge wrt MIS/BI and other relevant data concepts.

– To ensure alignment between business, project managers, data analysts, data stewards and non-MIS team leads.

– Continuous business and industry research to provide guidance around data governance and data management.

– Exposure to Microsoft Technologies (SQL Server, .Net framework, C#) and Project Management is advantageous

– Relevant business area knowledge of financial institution systems and procedures

– Knowledge of Data Warehousing methodologies

– Knowledge of Front End technologies

– In depth knowledge and experience in BI Best practices

– Experience in Data Analysis and Data Governance

– Responsible for the analysis of business requirements with the focus on meeting the relevant business objectives. The individual will be responsible to operate within both support and project environments.

– Must be familiar with the SDLC

Technical Skills and Experience – Beneficial

– Banking systems environment

– Banking system model

– Agile development life cycle

– Best practices for Quality Assurance

– Microsoft Appliance (APS)

Attributes

– Ability to motivate and mentor people

– Strong communication and negotiation skills

– Be able to influence opinions / decisions

– Must be able to manage conflict in a professional manner

– Attention to detail and delivery orientated

– Versatile, hands-on, willing to get ‘stuck in’ (will need to do own project administration).

– Delivery focused and proactive, a self-starter.

– Responsive to change

– Ability to interact with and build relationships with clients and team members.

