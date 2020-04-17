Senior Python Developer

You’ll have the choice of one of the many exciting development teams. The teams predominantly use Python, and their tech stacks differ depending on their involvement within our supply chain.

Your skills

– Bachelor’s degree, with a major in Computer Science or similar (your experience can override this requirement)

– Minimum of two years experience in a software engineering role

– Excellent problem-solving skills

– A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms

Your traits

– Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude, and high energy

– Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions

– Ability to disaggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems

– Solid quantitative skills

– Ability to interview and interact professionally, with internal and external people

– Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally

– Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing

Your job role

– Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience

– Architect and design solutions with your team

– Keep up to date with technology trends, both locally and internationally

– Apply creative thought processes to solve complex challenges at scale

– Strong focus on making Takealot.com the best place to shop at, a happy customer is a repeat customer

– Drive for excellence, to help foster a world-class engineering team

Our tech stack (the highlights)

– Python, Javascript, React, jQuery, PHP

– MySQL, Kafka, PostgreSQL, MongoDB

– nginx, RabbitMQ, memcached

– Docker, Kubernetes, Chef

– GitHub, Travis CI, Jenkins

– Amazon EC2, Amazon S3

Learn more/Apply for this position