Technical Support Agent

Technical support:

– Provide basic end-to-end support on computers, devices, applications and related technologies in respect to navigation and guidance on how to use the virtual classroom/platform/portal;

– Provide live basic technical support to customers / coaches;

– Troubleshoots and resolve basic IT issues;

– Resolve basic technical issues (equipment, headphones, connection, etc.) immediately if possible or in the alternative schedule a specific date for the issue to be resolved;

– Ensure that all incidents are analysed, resolved, and reported back within the agreed timeframes;

– Assess, test and report on the connectivity environment of home-based coaches / students;

– Assess, test, and report on potential new customers / coaches; and

– Other basic related technical support.

Customer Service:

– Greet contacts warmly and ascertain problem or reason for contact;

– Swift resolution of contacts via phone, email or via the portal/webchat;

– Advise on RS product information;

– Billing queries;

– Handle product queries;

– Inform customers of products;

– Utilize computer technology to handle high contact volumes;

– Compile reports on overall customer satisfaction or any other related reports;

– Read from scripts;

– Handle any other customer service related duties.

The agents will have the following credentials or characteristics:

– Ability to speak in English and Spanish and/or English only,

– Strong communication skills, command in both written and verbal standard English and Spanish or in the alternative English only;

– Basic Customer and IT/technical support experience;

– Digital literacy;

– A high degree of customer service (email exchange, webchat, and phone).

