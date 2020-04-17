Technical Support Agent

Technical support:
– Provide basic end-to-end support on computers, devices, applications and related technologies in respect to navigation and guidance on how to use the virtual classroom/platform/portal;
– Provide live basic technical support to customers / coaches;
– Troubleshoots and resolve basic IT issues;
– Resolve basic technical issues (equipment, headphones, connection, etc.) immediately if possible or in the alternative schedule a specific date for the issue to be resolved;
– Ensure that all incidents are analysed, resolved, and reported back within the agreed timeframes;
– Assess, test and report on the connectivity environment of home-based coaches / students;
– Assess, test, and report on potential new customers / coaches; and
– Other basic related technical support.
Customer Service:
– Greet contacts warmly and ascertain problem or reason for contact;
– Swift resolution of contacts via phone, email or via the portal/webchat;
– Advise on RS product information;
– Billing queries;
– Handle product queries;
– Inform customers of products;
– Utilize computer technology to handle high contact volumes;
– Compile reports on overall customer satisfaction or any other related reports;
– Read from scripts;
– Handle any other customer service related duties.
The agents will have the following credentials or characteristics:
– Ability to speak in English and Spanish and/or English only,
– Strong communication skills, command in both written and verbal standard English and Spanish or in the alternative English only;
– Basic Customer and IT/technical support experience;
– Digital literacy;
– A high degree of customer service (email exchange, webchat, and phone).