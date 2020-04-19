Business Analyst IT

– BI reporting tools experience

– Data modelling experience

– Microsoft SQL, SSRS, SSIS experience

– Knowledge of Microsoft Power Platform advantageous.

– Knowledge of Data Warehousing tools

– Unified modelling language (UML) tools experience

– Project management experience advantageous

– Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) experience

– Business process analysis experience advantageous

– Computer literacy – MS Office – well developed skills

– MS Project, MS Visio, Access experience Remain knowledgeable in current BI industry trends, particularly around BI tools and technologies.

– Academic and technical business experience

