Android Mobile Developer

The position reports to the Mobile Engineering Team Lead.
– 3 year computer science degree (or equivalent)
– At least 2 years of professional experience in native Android (preferably using Android Studio)
– Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals
– Full understanding of the Android application and activity lifecycles
– Experience with Fragments.
– Appreciation of Android-specific asynchronous processing techniques.Desirable Skills
– Knowledge of strategies to handle issues related to platform fragmentation, differing screen sizes and multiple OS versions.
– Experience working with unit test frameworks (Easymock, Mockito, Roboelectric, etc)
– Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well known libraries (volley, restkit, etc)
– Knowledge and Appreciation of Android user experience design patterns.
– Experience developing eCommerce apps for retail
– Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Confluence.
– Experience with writing UI Automation scripts using Appium
– Any iOS native development experience
What can we offer you?
– Great modern offices in central Cape Town with views of both Table mountain and the ocean
– Big kitchen with multiple coffee and vending machines (cause all developers love their coffee right ?!)
– Have a drink with us every Thursday at our onsite Drink-a-lot bar
– Pool and Table tennis tables
– Free parking space provided for all staff
– Your birthday as a day off on us!
– Your choice of laptop and desk equipment