Android Mobile Developer

The position reports to the Mobile Engineering Team Lead.

– 3 year computer science degree (or equivalent)

– At least 2 years of professional experience in native Android (preferably using Android Studio)

– Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals

– Full understanding of the Android application and activity lifecycles

– Experience with Fragments.

– Appreciation of Android-specific asynchronous processing techniques.Desirable Skills

– Knowledge of strategies to handle issues related to platform fragmentation, differing screen sizes and multiple OS versions.

– Experience working with unit test frameworks (Easymock, Mockito, Roboelectric, etc)

– Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well known libraries (volley, restkit, etc)

– Knowledge and Appreciation of Android user experience design patterns.

– Experience developing eCommerce apps for retail

– Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Confluence.

– Experience with writing UI Automation scripts using Appium

– Any iOS native development experience

What can we offer you?

– Great modern offices in central Cape Town with views of both Table mountain and the ocean

– Big kitchen with multiple coffee and vending machines (cause all developers love their coffee right ?!)

– Have a drink with us every Thursday at our onsite Drink-a-lot bar

– Pool and Table tennis tables

– Free parking space provided for all staff

– Your birthday as a day off on us!

– Your choice of laptop and desk equipment

Learn more/Apply for this position