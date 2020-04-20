Data Engineer

Data Engineers build and support data pipelines and datamarts built off those

pipelines. Both must be scalable, repeatable and secure. The Data Engineer helps to

facilitate gathering data from a variety of different sources, in the correct format,

assuring that it conforms to data quality standards and assuring that downstream

users can get to that data timeously. This role functions as a core member of an

agile team.

– Degree or diploma

– AWS Certification

– 5 + years experience

– Big data

– ETL

– Cloud AWS

– AGILE

– Python

– Pyspark

Learn more/Apply for this position