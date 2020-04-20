Data Engineers build and support data pipelines and datamarts built off those
pipelines. Both must be scalable, repeatable and secure. The Data Engineer helps to
facilitate gathering data from a variety of different sources, in the correct format,
assuring that it conforms to data quality standards and assuring that downstream
users can get to that data timeously. This role functions as a core member of an
agile team.
– Degree or diploma
– AWS Certification
– 5 + years experience
– Big data
– ETL
– Cloud AWS
– AGILE
– Python
– Pyspark