Fraud Investigations and Web Reconciliations

General
– Route all sales customer enquiries that may come through on the web query boxes
– Will be the first line of defense for queries that have not been resolved effectively or that have upset users
– Will be required to formulate responses that are suitable and acceptable to users while ensuring that the brand is not compromised or damaged in any way
– Follow through on all queries and ensure that they are resolved
– Ensure that the turnaround time for all mail queries are completed as quickly as possible
– Check/test random transactions done on the company website daily to check for any fraud, website availability or other errors
– Checks and save daily reports
– Assist with fraud investigations
– Will be responsible for the Cashbook