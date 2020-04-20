Fraud Investigations and Web Reconciliations

General

– Route all sales customer enquiries that may come through on the web query boxes

– Will be the first line of defense for queries that have not been resolved effectively or that have upset users

– Will be required to formulate responses that are suitable and acceptable to users while ensuring that the brand is not compromised or damaged in any way

– Follow through on all queries and ensure that they are resolved

– Ensure that the turnaround time for all mail queries are completed as quickly as possible

– Check/test random transactions done on the company website daily to check for any fraud, website availability or other errors

– Checks and save daily reports

– Assist with fraud investigations

– Will be responsible for the Cashbook

